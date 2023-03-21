Dabur Herb’l Charcoal Toothpaste launches its first digital ad in India

Dabur Herb’l Charcoal Toothpaste has launched its first-ever ad in India. As per the company, this ad has been conceptualised by Ogilvy and tells about the new-age, unconventional way of getting sparkling white teeth using black toothpaste.

Charcoal toothpaste is a new addition to the already existing range of Dabur Herb’l toothpaste in the Indian market.

The ad specifically targets the millennials and Gen Z and highlights the importance of activated charcoal for oral health.

The company believes that this activated charcoal toothpaste will be a breakthrough for the brand in the journey of catering to the oral care needs of its consumers across the country.

Binit Kumar, category head – Oral Care, Dabur India Limited says, “Dabur Herb’l Charcoal is completely new addition to the portfolio and we felt that since it’s a paste for the new age consumers we should have some fun with the communication so that it makes the point as well as connects with the audience. What we had at the end was a commercial which we hope breaks the norms and gets a bright smile on the consumer’s face, though it not being a white toothpaste.”

Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North) added, “The legacy of Dabur is celebrated across the country and this campaign for Dabur Herb’l Charcoal Toothpaste is a testament to the progressive nature of the brand. The new #BlackForWhite concept challenges the conventional approach to advertise a toothpaste. The aim was to disrupt the stereotype and make a black toothpaste the new normal for youngsters.”

