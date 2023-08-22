scorecardresearch
Daawat assigns digital duties to Interactive Avenues

Interactive Avenues is tasked with expanding the brand’s consumer reach and engagement in digital medium and ultimately, strengthening Dawaat in the consumer packaged food segment

Written by BrandWagon Online
The agency won the mandate through a pitch process and will handle the account through its Gurugram office
Daawat, a flagship brand of LT Foods, has assigned full-service digital mandate to Interactive Avenues. The agency won the mandate through a pitch process and will handle the account through its Gurugram office.

“In this ever-evolving digital era, Daawat has consistently embraced innovative mediums to cultivate enduring connections with consumers. We are hopeful that Interactive Avenues’ unparalleled expertise and cutting-edge proprietary tools will help us unlock exceptional business value and bring the essence of brand Daawat and its offerings to a wider digital audience,” K. Ganapathy Subramaniam, head of marketing, LT Foods, said.

Daawat has a global footprint across 70-plus countries. Interactive Avenues is tasked with expanding the brand’s consumer reach and engagement in digital medium and ultimately, strengthening Dawaat in the consumer packaged food segment. The agency will manage content strategy, digital media, e-commerce, social media, influencer marketing and online reputation management (ORM) for the brand, powered by a data-driven approach.

“Daawat is a well-established household name known for its finest quality rice, and we are thrilled to be working with them. We look forward to leveraging our cross-discipline expertise to help the brand unlock new digital opportunities and accelerate growth,” Abbhishek Chadha, executive vice president – North and East, Interactive Avenues, said.

Interactive Avenues comprehensive suite of digital marketing services includes e-commerce, creative, content, social and influencer marketing, ORM, SEO, tech development, data strategy, onboarding and management, full-funnel analytics, media strategy, planning, buying and execution across display, search, social, programmatic and retail media.

First published on: 22-08-2023 at 15:14 IST

