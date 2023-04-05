Pilgrim, a D2C personal care brand, has announced actor Yami Gautam as its first-ever hair care range ambassador. The brand announced the partnership through a digital campaign #PilgrimNeDhoondNikaale. The campaign featuring Gautam strives to emphasize on its promise of providing solutions for consumers’ personal care concerns. Furthermore, with this partnership, the brand further aims to amplify the power of concern-oriented personal care.

The #PilgrimNeDhoondNikale campaign video features Gautam being interrogated by curious Korean natives about the secrets behind her luscious locks. With a clever twist, she divulges that it’s not her but Pilgrim who has discovered these secrets, and she can be seen sharing the secret i.e. the Korean Hair Growth Serum with the fascinated natives. The personal care brand sources these hair care secrets from Jeju Island in South Korea.

Speaking on the partnership, Anurag Kedia, co-founder and CEO, Pilgrim said, “Pilgrim is on an upward curve, continuously gaining consumer trust with our highly efficacious products made with world ingredients. Yami’s belief in the power of concern-oriented personal care products just made her the perfect fit for us and it aligns with what we stand for. Our association with Yami marks an exciting chapter for us as we continue our growth journey in 2023 and beyond.”



Konark Gaur, chief marketing and commercial officer, Pilgrim said, “Our core brand philosophy at Pilgrim is about being deeply consumer-centric and we are passionate about discovering the best ingredients from around the world to offer the best to the Indian consumer. That’s what differentiates us from the other brands. We are excited to amplify our message on multiple digital and traditional mediums, which we are confident will make us the first choice for haircare for millennials and Gen-Z across India.”

