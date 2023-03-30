scorecardresearch
D2C men’s utility brand Arista Vault onboards Ishant Sharma as its brand ambassador

The company plans to leverage his popularity to increase brand visibility, drive engagement in the Men’s luxury tech brand space

Written by BrandWagon Online
Ishant Sharma will play for the Delhi Capitals team this Indian Premier League starting from March 31, 2023.
Arista Vault, a D2C brand in the utility product space, has announced the appointment of cricketer Ishant Sharma as its brand ambassador. Arista Vault is a technology brand dedicated to the fashion tech products for men.

Speaking on the association, Purvi Roy, founder and CEO, Arista Vault, said, “Arista Vault is a brand that is all set to provide Smart Luxe Tech Gadgets for modern day men who are always on the go and are real hustlers who like to make smart choices. There couldn’t be a greater brand ambassador we could have imagined than Ishant Sharma, who embodies the attitude of a tough player and a veteran bowler with that extra touch of luxury. Arista Vault is India’s First Luxury Tech Brand for Men that is coming up with a smart range of products & accessories.”

Arista Vault is an Indian smart luggage brand that recently used a marketing strategy to promote its products. The brand created a planned reel featuring a clip of cricketer Ishant Sharma talking about losing his kit bag before a crucial match, and then used the video to showcase how their products could prevent such losses. While some fans criticized the brand for using Ishant’s video without permission, it was later revealed that it was a well-executed plan to make Ishant the brand ambassador for Arista Vault. The announcement came just in time for the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will play for the Delhi Capitals team.

First published on: 30-03-2023 at 13:49 IST

