D2C ethnic wear brand Shobitam onboards Vidya Balan as brand ambassador

Shobitam, a D2C ethnic wear brand, today announced the association of actor Vidya Balan as its brand ambassador.

The company believes that this alliance will create pathways for customer acquisition with the Indian diaspora both within India and globally, facilitate rapid growth.

Talking about this association, Aparna Thyagarajan, co-founder, Shobitam said, “We are excited to have Vidya come on board as our brand ambassador, as we look forward to growing our brand connect with our customers globally. Vidya is an influential icon who perfectly embodies the saree drapes and resonates well with the brand ethos of Shobitam, with her real and approachable persona. This partnership is an important milestone as we continue to build Shobitam into a cherished brand that stands for finest selections of ethnic fashion with exceptional quality, delivery, value and 5 star service.”

Sharing thoughts on this partnership, Vidya Balan said “I have been forever in awe of the rich tradition of Indian handlooms, and I am glad to associate with a brand that shares the same passion. As a brand ambassador, I am pleased to support the vision of Shobitam to work closely with our talented weavers to deliver unique creations with Silk Mark Certified quality to customers globally. Together, we look forward to creating products which truly stand out in quality, variety, value, and service.

