scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

D2C brands can use our channel to serve customers: Amazon India

Amazon India is focussed on building physical and digital infrastructure which will help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) grow their market share

Written by Guest
Updated:
Sellers can leverage Amazon’s fulfilment capabilities to pick, pack and ship products to the customer from the sellers’ inventory in Amazon fulfilment centres
Sellers can leverage Amazon’s fulfilment capabilities to pick, pack and ship products to the customer from the sellers’ inventory in Amazon fulfilment centres

By Bindu D Menon

Amazon India is focussed on building physical and digital infrastructure which will help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) grow their market share, Manish Tiwary, country manager India consumer business, said on Thursday.

Speaking to a group of reporters, Tiwary said that the company has opened its fulfilment capabilities for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands with multi channel fulfilment (MCF), through which such brands can leverage Amazon’s logistics and supply chain capabilities to serve customer orders from various sales channels, including their own websites.

Also Read

For instance, sellers can leverage Amazon’s fulfilment capabilities to pick, pack and ship products to the customer from the sellers’ inventory in Amazon fulfilment centres. “Our business in India is about selling a service. We want to create opportunities for revenues for our entrepreneurs as well. Hence, we have simplified various services,” Tiwary said. “MSME sellers are core to our businesses. We have 1.2 million sellers on our platform and our aim is to streamline and ease the process selling through our platform,” Tiwary added.

Also Read

Elaborating on the various services, Tiwary said that Indian exporters on Amazon’s global selling programme will be able to book their shipments, print shipping labels and pay for shipping directly from their seller central account. They will be able to drop these shipments to 100 odd Dak Niryat Kendras across India, from where the consignments will be exported to overseas customers.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 08:32 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS