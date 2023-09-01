D2C brands can use our channel to serve customers: Amazon India

By Bindu D Menon

Amazon India is focussed on building physical and digital infrastructure which will help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) grow their market share, Manish Tiwary, country manager India consumer business, said on Thursday.

Speaking to a group of reporters, Tiwary said that the company has opened its fulfilment capabilities for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands with multi channel fulfilment (MCF), through which such brands can leverage Amazon’s logistics and supply chain capabilities to serve customer orders from various sales channels, including their own websites.

For instance, sellers can leverage Amazon’s fulfilment capabilities to pick, pack and ship products to the customer from the sellers’ inventory in Amazon fulfilment centres. “Our business in India is about selling a service. We want to create opportunities for revenues for our entrepreneurs as well. Hence, we have simplified various services,” Tiwary said. “MSME sellers are core to our businesses. We have 1.2 million sellers on our platform and our aim is to streamline and ease the process selling through our platform,” Tiwary added.

Elaborating on the various services, Tiwary said that Indian exporters on Amazon’s global selling programme will be able to book their shipments, print shipping labels and pay for shipping directly from their seller central account. They will be able to drop these shipments to 100 odd Dak Niryat Kendras across India, from where the consignments will be exported to overseas customers.

