Cybernetyx’s TutorPlus launches campaign #DigitalBoardForEveryTeacher

Cybernetyx has announced the launch of its new campaign, #DigitalBoardForEveryTeacher.

As per the company, the campaign aims to provide teachers with cost-effective and portable digital boards, empowering them to become smart tutors, improve their teaching methods, get students more interested in learning, and make learning more interactive and immersive.

Additionally, Interactive flat panels (IFPs) have become an increasingly popular technology in classrooms worldwide, offering a highly interactive and engaging learning experience.

Nishant Rajawat, founder of Cybernetyx, said, “Our objective is to fulfill the dreams of every teacher worldwide to set up their smart classroom and enhance their results. Every teacher deserves the best technology to educate their students, and TutorPlus provides that at an affordable price.”

According to data by Verified Market Research company, Interactive Flat Panels Market size was valued at USD 4.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1 percent from 2023 to 2030. However, the high cost of IFPs has made it difficult for many institutions and teachers to use this technology.

Furthermore, to solve this problem, Cybernetyx launched TutorPlus, a product line that focuses on the solo tutoring segment. With this device, any TV can be turned into an interactive display, so teachers can give interesting, hands-on lessons without spending much money.

