Cybeart signs a multi-year deal with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products

Cybeart has signed a multi-year licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products as their official Home and Consumer Electronics partner in India. As per the company, this strategic partnership aims to bring the strength of Warner Bros. Discovery’s brands to Indian consumers through a range of products including but not limited to Gaming chairs, keyboards and mouse pads.

Cybeart will manufacture home and consumer electronics products that feature Warner Bros. Discovery IPs. By integrating IPs such as DC, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Mortal Kombat, Lord of the Rings, and Rick and Morty in the products, the company aims to deliver a comfortable, premium experience to its fans and users.

Speaking on the deal, Krutik Patel, founder and CEO of Cybeart said, “After recently renewing a three-year agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products as the official Home and Consumer Electronics partner in Canada and the Middle East, Cybeart will leverage this partnership to strengthen our presence in the India market with a range of licensed products in the category. At Cybeart, we have always been driven by our passion for innovation and creativity, and through this partnership, we would like to bring these iconic franchises closer to their fans.”

Cybeart aims to transcend the Esports and sporting landscapes to become a household name in the country through this partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. The company is also associated with Revenant Esports, Orangutan Esports, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Titans in India.

