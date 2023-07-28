Cult.sport unveils campaign The Maidan called India

Cult.sport has unveiled a new brand campaign, ‘The Maidan called India’ aiming to reshape the way people perceive sports and athleticism in their everyday lives. The campaign challenges the notion that sports are limited to professional athletes or specific activities and asserts that sport is, in fact, an integral part of our everyday lives.

Talking about the campaign, Shamik Sharma, business head, Cult.sport, said, “We believe that everyone is a sportsman, and our campaign showcases the myriad ways in which sports plays an integral role in our everyday lives. Our goal with this campaign is to encourage everyday athletes to take part in sport and let them know that we are here to support them in their daily sports on the Maidaan called India.”

As per the company, the heart of the campaign lies in the belief that sport is all around us, present in the simplest of tasks in life, whether it’s running to catch a bus in Delhi, hurdling through the railway station in Mumbai to catch that last local train back home, or cycling to work through Bangalore’s traffic, everyday people in India engage in a planned and unplanned sports.

Additionally, the campaign features a rap song titled ‘For the Maidaan called India’ which accompanies the footsteps of people as beats to the song. This high-energy track serves as a trigger and reminder to the nation, urging them to step out and play any sport of their choice, regardless of their age, gender, or sporting ability.

“As a brand, cult.sport celebrates the idea of Joy of Sport. That’s what we loved most. To more than a billion of us, India is our motherland. And incidentally, for most of us, it is also our biggest maidaan. One, that’s filled with all kinds of hurdles and challenges big, small, odd, crazy, natural, manmade, that we take on every day, day in day out. A bustling sports arena that turns each one of us into an everyday sportsperson. That’s the cultural insight we pegged on for this campaign,” Vijay Jacob, senior VP and managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, East and South India added.

