Cult.sport unveils brand campaign ‘Out or Not Out?’; encouraging people to ‘Be a Sport’

Cult.sport, a brand for sports and fitness equipment, apparel and supplements, has launched its first-ever brand campaign, recently. The campaign celebrates sports of every kind and is an extension of Cult.sport’s philosophy that all sports are a micro-life.

As per the company, the digital brand campaign is designed to change the existing industry narrative that focuses on sports excellence, to one that encourages people to participate in sports for the joy of it.

The launch video, titled ‘Out or Not Out’, starts with a tense scene on an open field where players appear to be playing what looks like a passionate game of India’s favourite sport, Cricket. However, as the suspense increases, the video reveals that players are actually playing the homegrown game of Pithhoo! Pithhoo, often referred to as “Lagori” or “Seven Stones,” is one of India’s oldest and most well-known neighborhood games. Just as in Cricket, Pithhoo involves an intense faceoff between two teams who compete against time to win the game. Bringing in that nostalgic feeling for the child in them, Pithhoo was chosen and juxtaposed with cricket in the video, elevating the humble game that is often played in the streets. The highlight is that the suspense and drama are the same in every sport. It represented many other such sports in India that are played and known to all but seldom liken the attention of a popular sport.

Speaking about the campaign, Arjun Choudhary, head of Business and Growth at Cult.sport said, “We are a country with a billion+ sports fans, but very few get to take the field. Our brand envisions encouraging people to take up any sport with the aim of actively participating, irrespective if they excel in it or not. A sport could be anything, even a quick jog with your dog, and we want to celebrate that. So, it doesn’t matter what sport you play or where you play it; all that matters is that you ‘Be a sport’ and participate in it. Here is where Cult.sport provides the means to experience the joy of sports.

Along with this video campaign, the brand will also be launching sale on its official online store across all categories.

