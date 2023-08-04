Cult.fit onboards Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador

Cult.fit, India’s health and fitness brand, today announced Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. As part of the collaboration, cult.fit plans to leverage the actor’s infectious energy and commitment to a healthy and fit routine in a series of fitness initiatives and campaigns.

As part of this collaboration, Singh will feature in a series of innovative formats across the brand’s on-ground and digital assets, such as the cult.fit app, centers and social media to encourage Indians to prioritise their fitness. Cult.fit will leverage actor’s mass appeal to create awareness about the importance of an active lifestyle and the benefits of choosing cult.fit as a trusted partner on this transformative journey.

Speaking on the announcement, Naresh Krishnaswamy, head, cult.fit, “Ranveer Singh is known for his sportive spirit, unparalleled energy and passion for fitness, all of which perfectly align with the thinking and vision of our brand. Through this association we aim to amplify cult.fit’s message to reach a wider audience while making fitness more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Given his ability to connect with people organically, we believe that Ranveer is the ideal fit for cult.fit.”

Moreover, Singh takes on the role of cult.fit’s motivator in chief, as he cheekily busts clichéd routes to motivate people to participate in fitness activities. Going beyond the conventional role of brand ambassadorship, Ranveer’s engagement transcends pure play brand engagement, to be an omnipresent champion for fitness in his inimitable style, driving people to enjoy their workouts. His commitment to the association is highlighted by the fact that he has also become a shareholder in Curefit.

“I am delighted to be associated with cult.fit, as a brand ambassador and shareholder, as we strive towards breaking stereotypes around fitness and making it more accessible to all. I strongly believe in the power of physical well-being, which is all about being fit beyond mere aesthetics. Fitness has been an integral part of my routine. As motivator in chief at cult.fit, I look forward to encouraging more people to shift towards an active and healthy lifestyle and embark on their own fitness journeys,” Ranveer Singh added.

