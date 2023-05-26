Crunchyroll games launches Anime RPG on Windows PC

Crunchyroll Games has launched The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden on Windows PC. Across three platforms, players can dive into the Seven Shadow Chronicles for official story content, build the team and take on the Cult of Diablos. The game is downloadable worldwide on the official website and features cross-platform play and progression with Apple Store and Google Play.

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200 countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and subscription premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectables and manga publishing.

Alongside the PC Launch of The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden, the anime RPG will celebrate six months of mastermind players battling cults in the shadows. Characters Alpha and Gamma would join the fight sporting a new look. Each player would also get 6000 free Phantasm Gems, which can be used to pull up to 20 characters.

The Crunchyroll app is available on over 15 platforms, including all gaming consoles.

