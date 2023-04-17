Crompton rolls out new TVC campaign for its range of BLDC ceiling fans

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has recently launched its new TVC campaign titled “Energy-saving ka waada, hawa adhuri nahin zyada”, aims to draw attention to its new product, range of BLDC ceiling fans.

The newly launched TVC conceptualized by BBDO, showcases a premium home setting wherein a girl is sitting on the sofa under her BLDC fan, holding an electricity bill, smiling. However, the scene twists to reveal the girl with just half a smile that borders on half a frown. With a dog lying in her lap whose fur is half flying (half not), we uncover the entire scene where one half shows the discomfort on her face due to lower air delivery by the regular BLDC fan and the other half of the face shows relief from superior air delivery of Crompton ActivBLDC fan. With full-on energy savings and full-on air delivery, Crompton’s ActivBLDC fan brings to you the absolute energy saving fan that does not compromise on air delivery, hence ensuring “Energy-saving ka waada, hawa adhuri nahin zyada”.

Speaking about the brand’s latest TVC campaign, Pragya Bijalwan, chief marketing officer – Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, “Through this campaign, we intend to communicate this very thought of Crompton’s product performance by highlighting the superior air delivery and innovative technology that goes behind making our energy efficient ceiling fans. Our campaign encourages the consumer to see the difference of results between a regular BLDC Fan and Crompton’s ActivBLDC Fan, where the protagonist of the film experiences comfort with ActivBLDC fans. We are very pleased to launch this campaign that captures and communicate Crompton’s innovative ActivBLDC fans which delivers Full-on energy savings and Full-on air delivery”.

As per the company, the 360-degree campaign will be launched on television and will further be amplified across multi-media platforms like Digital, Instore, and others.

Hemant Shringy, chief creative officer, BBDO India said, “This one’s an eye opener. And an essential piece of information when we’re all moving towards energy efficient fans. Because if a fan saves energy but compromises on its core, the air itself, then it’s really doing half the job. And that’s what we’ve tried to highlight in the communication.”

