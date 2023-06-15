Crocs, Inc. is set to launch a collaboration with the Bira 91 Merch store on June 17, 2023. Marking the brand’s second collaboration in India, the association reinforces Crocs’ practice of collaborating with brands and individuals to celebrate creativity and self-expression.

“With our second collaboration in India, we wish to contribute to India’s creative community with a design based upon India’s personality by working with notable culture creators. The Bira91XCrocs collaboration embodies Bira91’s vibrancy and reflects Crocs’ commitment to self-expression,” Sumit Dhingra, vice president and general manager, Crocs India and SEA, said.

The partnership feeds into the ethos of both brands by inspiring creators to let their imagination run free. Designed for urban Indians, the limited-edition Bira91XCrocs Classic Unisex Clog embraces Crocs’ brand ethos of ‘come as you are’ as the partnership brings together India’s top creative minds to celebrate the spirit of creativity.

“With the limited-edition Bira91XCrocs Classic Unisex Clogs, we aim to combine the best of both worlds, and provide consumers with an experience that transcends boundaries. At Bira 91, we envision ourselves as a lifestyle brand and have been building a dynamic portfolio of products at the Bira 91 Merch Store. This partnership with Crocs takes us a step closer towards that goal,” Ankur Jain, founder, and CEO, Bira 91, said.

Additionally, as part of the launch, Crocs has joined forces with India’s top creative minds for a teaser video. The video features MadStarBose, Nori Norbhu, Divya Easwaran, and Ben’s steps. The artists featured were chosen by Crocs for their styles and unique contribution to India’s cultural and creative scene.

