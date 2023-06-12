scorecardresearch
Crickex.in sponsors Chepauk Super Gillies in Tamil Nadu Premier League

The Tamil Nadu Premier League gets underway on June 12 and will conclude with the final on July 12

Written by BrandWagon Online
The matches will be played in four cities - Coimbatore, Dindigul, Salem and Tirunelveli
Crickex.in has been announced as the title sponsor of the Chepauk Super Gillies team in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023. The Tamil Nadu Premier League gets underway on June 12 and will conclude with the final on July 12.

“The collaboration marks another step in our journey to associate the Crickex brand with Indian cricket at all levels. It is from local and regional tournaments such as the Tamil Nadu Premier League that talent emerges, to graduate and then showcase itself on a larger stage such as the IPL,” Karan Sharma, marketing director, Crickex, said.

Besides Chepauk Super Gillies, the league includes seven other teams, including Nellai Royal Kings, Dindigul Dragons, Ba11sy Trichy, Siechem Madurai Panthers, Salem Spartans, Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. The matches will be played in four cities – Coimbatore, Dindigul, Salem and Tirunelveli.

First published on: 12-06-2023 at 14:11 IST

Stock Market