Cricbuzz teams up with Decathlon during ongoing T20 League

Cricbuzz has partnered with Decathlon during the ongoing T20 League. As per the company, the partnership aims to provide an experience to all cricket enthusiasts with an offer to support their favourite team by donning a new jersey and dominating fantasy cricket leagues.

“As T20 League returns home to India, we are thrilled to partner with Decathlon to provide cricket fans with a chance to win big and cheer for their team from the stadium,” said Pankaj Chhaparwal, CEO of Cricbuzz.

With this partnership, enthusiasts can get a 20% discount on FLX jerseys from Decathlon and access to the Cricbuzz Fantasy Handbook, a guide to help dominate the fantasy cricket leagues and achieve those big wins. Alternatively, users can walk into any Decathlon store, scan the QR code and subscribe to Cricbuzz Plus to get the same benefits.

On the collaboration, Sarun Chandran, brand director – FLX, Decathlon, said, “The collaboration with Cricbuzz for the ongoing cricket league, one of the largest cricket fests in India, is another addition to our efforts towards engaging with cricket fans, enthusiasts, supporters, and players across the globe. Each person who discovers their love for sports with Decathlon is a win for us, and by working together with Cricbuzz, we hope to inspire a greater audience with the true essence of the game.”

Moreover, this partnership promises to be a game-changer for all cricket enthusiasts, offering an all-encompassing experience that includes merchandising, fantasy leagues and more.

