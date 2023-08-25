Craze Biscuits launches two new chocolate products Choco Rocky and Bourbon

Craze Biscuits, a brand from Kerala launched two new biscuit varieties from Craze in an event in Kochi in the presence of Minister P. Rajeeve marking their entry into the market. The newly launched biscuits are “Choco Rocky,” a chocolate cookie, and “Bourbon,” a chocolate sandwich biscuit.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated Craze Biscuits in December last year. “It’s commendable that Craze Biscuits has launched two new products in the market within a mere six months since its brand was inaugurated by the Chief Minister under the state government’s Meet the Investor program. Craze Biscuits has successfully established its presence in the market, standing as a source of inspiration for other ‘Made in Kerala’ products to gain strength,” Minister P. Rajeeve commented on the launch of the new variants.

Moreover, Craze Biscuits claims to have achieved market success in 22 SKUs like Caramel Fingers, Cardamom Fresh, Coffee Marie, Classic Marie, Thin Arrowroot, Milkrunch, Cashew Cookie, Butter Cookie, and Fit Bite.

“Craze’s success signifies the success of Kerala entrepreneurship and the triumph of Keralites. It reflects the success of the industrial approach adopted by the Kerala Government. Craze Biscuits is Keralites’ nostalgia. This significant popularity achieved within just six months comes with greater responsibilities. We are committed to the mission of making Craze Biscuits available wherever Keralites are in the world, Abdul Azeez Chovanchery, chairman of Craze Biscuits added.

It is to note that Craze Biscuits is the first manufacturing venture in India by Azcco Global Group with business networks spread across GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asian countries.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook