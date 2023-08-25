scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Craze Biscuits launches two new chocolate products Choco Rocky and Bourbon

The newly launched biscuits are “Choco Rocky,” a chocolate cookie, and “Bourbon,” a chocolate sandwich biscuit.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Craze Biscuits was launched in December 2022 by Kerala Chief Minister
Craze Biscuits was launched in December 2022 by Kerala Chief Minister

Craze Biscuits, a brand from Kerala launched two new biscuit varieties from Craze in an event in Kochi in the presence of Minister P. Rajeeve marking their entry into the market. The newly launched biscuits are “Choco Rocky,” a chocolate cookie, and “Bourbon,” a chocolate sandwich biscuit.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated Craze Biscuits in December last year. “It’s commendable that Craze Biscuits has launched two new products in the market within a mere six months since its brand was inaugurated by the Chief Minister under the state government’s Meet the Investor program. Craze Biscuits has successfully established its presence in the market, standing as a source of inspiration for other ‘Made in Kerala’ products to gain strength,” Minister P. Rajeeve commented on the launch of the new variants.

Moreover, Craze Biscuits claims to have achieved market success in 22 SKUs like Caramel Fingers, Cardamom Fresh, Coffee Marie, Classic Marie, Thin Arrowroot, Milkrunch, Cashew Cookie, Butter Cookie, and Fit Bite.

Also Read
Also Read

“Craze’s success signifies the success of Kerala entrepreneurship and the triumph of Keralites. It reflects the success of the industrial approach adopted by the Kerala Government. Craze Biscuits is Keralites’ nostalgia. This significant popularity achieved within just six months comes with greater responsibilities. We are committed to the mission of making Craze Biscuits available wherever Keralites are in the world, Abdul Azeez Chovanchery, chairman of Craze Biscuits added.

It is to note that Craze Biscuits is the first manufacturing venture in India by Azcco Global Group with business networks spread across GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asian countries.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 09:38 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS