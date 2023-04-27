Country Delight launches new campaign highlighting ‘Zyaada Paani’ USP

Country Delight has launched a new campaign for its tender coconuts highlighting their unique selling proposition (USP) of ‘Zyaada Paani.’

As per the company, the campaign features three ads that promote the benefits of Country Delight’s coconuts. The campaign highlights the company’s efforts to offer more value for money to all its customers while making no compromises with the quality of the products.

Chakradhar Gade, co-founder of Country Delight said, “As the leader in the branded coconut market, we wanted to bring out our product USP in an entertaining and relatable way, and these films do just that.”

Also Read QYOU Media India and Maxamtech launch Q GamesMela

The ad films have been conceptualized in-house, produced by Kishor Dashpute of The Talesmith and co-directed by Tushar Ajgaonkar and Prajyot Kadu.

Additionally, the first ad title ‘Pyaar ka asli yaar’ depicts a young couple enjoying coconut water in a romantic setting, but their moment is cut short as the coconut runs out of water within a few sips.

However, the second ad ‘nostalgia’ features an elderly couple who recreates a romantic moment from their honeymoon by sharing a Country Delight coconut.

The third ad film titled ‘judwaah!’ is in the humorous space, where a father-to-be is shocked to learn that his wife is expecting twins. As he looks around, everything starts doubling.

Moreover, the company believes that the new campaign aims to strengthen the brand’s position in the tender coconut market and educate consumers about the benefits of their coconuts. The ads will be aired on digital platforms.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook