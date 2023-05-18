coto partners with Voxxy Media to empower women content creators

coto, a social community platform built on web3 principles, has recently announced partnership with Voxxy Media, a global influencer management agency with presence in India, south east Asia and beyond.

As per the company, the association addresses the challenges that women creators face in today’s global influencer landscape, including burnout, lack of shared value creation, slow growth and struggling to get noticed or engagement on their profiles.

Commenting on the partnership, Tarun Katial, founder and CEO, coto, said, “Through this association with Voxxy Media, we aim to create a responsible virtual environment for women influencers that incentivizes and equalizes digital value creation. This partnership not only creates a safe space for women influencers but also imparts them with the lessons of content ownership and influencer entrepreneurship. Together, we will provide women creators with a platform that enables them to build their communities, own their content, and earn a fair share of building together with coto.”

Additionally, women creators will get access to fair and equitable opportunities on coto through this partnership, the company added.

“At Voxxy Media, we aim to empower creators and boost the influencer economy by giving them equitable opportunities to showcase and monetize their content. Our partnership with coto will give a platform to women influencers from different backgrounds and genres where they can have ownership of their content, build and grow their communities with ease, Kulbir Sachdev, founder and CEO, Voxxy Media, added.

Furthermore, Voxxy Media is further strengthening its commitment to creator monetisation by allowing its users to use tokens gained through coto’s reward-based referral program.

