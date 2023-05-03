scorecardresearch
Costa Coffee launches new campaign 'YOUxCOSTA'

The brand film with #LetsGetBrewing as the theme, captures how individuals can express themselves through their passions and interests

Coca-Cola India will be introducing a series of social media posts and videos

Costa Coffee announced to have refreshed its brand positioning with ‘YOUXCOSTA COFFEE.’

As per the company, youth crave self-expression and appreciate brands that inspire them to be themselves. Recognizing this, Costa Coffee is engaging with its audience, encouraging them to express themselves with the hashtag #LetsGetBrewing.

Commenting on the refreshed brand positioning, Vinay Nair, general manager, India and emerging markets, Costa Coffee, said, “The repositioning of the brand is a significant step for us, as we align with the dynamic and ever-evolving community of coffee enthusiasts in India. With our vision to always craft a memorable coffee experience, it is our endeavour to keep making our consumers happy and returning for more.”

The brand film with #LetsGetBrewing as the theme, captures how individuals can express themselves through their passions and interests. It portrays Costa Coffee being not just a beverage, but a source of inspiration that empowers moments of creativity and self-expression.

The creative agency, The &Partnership, commented, “Optimism and creativity is what young India stands for. Self-expression and self-exploration is a way of life for the youth. Costa Coffee opens up opportunities for them to collaborate and provides them with a platform to express themselves. “

As a part of the campaign, Coca-Cola India will be introducing a series of social media posts and videos that will urge the youth to share their expressions of individuality with YOUxCOSTACOFFEE and #LetsGetBrewing. The 360-degree campaign includes OOH, print ads, digital, social media, and in-store consumer journey.

