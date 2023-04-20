Crayons Advertising Limited on Thursday announced being appointed as an integrated communications partner by Cornitos.

Speaking on the development, Vikram Agarwal, managing director, Cornitos, said, “Our search was for a partner who understands Bharat, provides strategic inputs leading to high-impact marketing, and creates strong communication ideas. Over a few meetings and extensive interactions with Team Crayons, we felt they understood our objectives and aligned with our vision.”

Also Read Noise and Puma partner to advocate fitness

Commenting on the account win, Samir Datar, chief strategy officer, Crayons, said, “Cornitos created a taste for Nachos in India, long before international brands set foot in this market. With growing conversations around healthy snacking, Cornitos, with its expanded portfolio, is poised to capitalise on the opportunity. Their expansion into baked extruded snacks with crusties offers an opportunity to communicate the evolution of its brand identity and messaging in the coming months.”

Also Read Josh and Tata AIG join hands to educate youth on the importance of car insurance

Crayons Advertisement has recently filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge for an initial public offering (IPO). Upon listing, Crayons will be India’s first major homegrown advertising agency to go public. Recently, the company also announced that it won marquee mandates, including TATASons, National Skill Development Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, TATA Croma, and Bank of Baroda.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook