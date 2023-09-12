Contextual advertising led to 164% increase in click-through rates, reveals VDO.AI report

VDO.AI has revealed statistics highlighting the growth of contextual advertising among the Indian audience. The data analysis targeted key sectors and brands in the advertising and marketing, e-commerce and outsourcing industries.

The company launched a campaign to evaluate the engagement rate during the festive season, covering five major metropolitan hubs, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. The campaign accumulated an average of 1,000,000 impressions.

According to the report, the implementation of contextual advertising has led to a substantial boost in click-through rates (CTR), that is, a 164% increase in CTR. The report further stated that by delivering ads in context with the content, a significant increase in user engagement has been observed, resulting in a more meaningful and impactful advertising experience.

Talking about the findings of the report, Amitt Sharma, founder and CEO, said, “In the realm of advertising, contextual advertising is a double win; driving conversions while actively reducing carbon emissions. Our campaigns exemplify that when ads harmonise with consumer interests, the outcome is not only remarkable conversions but also a beneficial environmental footprint.”

Additionally, the report stressed on the improved return on investment (ROI) for advertisers due to surge in engagement rates.

“Our campaign outcomes underscore the potency of contextual advertising in delivering heightened engagement rates. As audiences gravitate towards personalised ads resonating with their unique preferences, brands harnessing this trend can anticipate greater ROAS and conversion rates,” Arjit Schdeva, Co-Founder, VDO.AI, added.

