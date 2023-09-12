scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Contextual advertising led to 164% increase in click-through rates, reveals VDO.AI report

The report stated that by delivering ads in context with the content, a significant increase in user engagement has been observed

Written by BrandWagon Online
The report stressed on the improved return on investment (ROI) for advertisers due to surge in engagement rates
The report stressed on the improved return on investment (ROI) for advertisers due to surge in engagement rates

VDO.AI has revealed statistics highlighting the growth of contextual advertising among the Indian audience. The data analysis targeted key sectors and brands in the advertising and marketing, e-commerce and outsourcing industries.

The company launched a campaign to evaluate the engagement rate during the festive season, covering five major metropolitan hubs, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. The campaign accumulated an average of 1,000,000 impressions.

According to the report, the implementation of contextual advertising has led to a substantial boost in click-through rates (CTR), that is, a 164% increase in CTR. The report further stated that by delivering ads in context with the content, a significant increase in user engagement has been observed, resulting in a more meaningful and impactful advertising experience.

Also Read

Talking about the findings of the report, Amitt Sharma, founder and CEO, said, “In the realm of advertising, contextual advertising is a double win; driving conversions while actively reducing carbon emissions. Our campaigns exemplify that when ads harmonise with consumer interests, the outcome is not only remarkable conversions but also a beneficial environmental footprint.”

Additionally, the report stressed on the improved return on investment (ROI) for advertisers due to surge in engagement rates.

Also Read

“Our campaign outcomes underscore the potency of contextual advertising in delivering heightened engagement rates. As audiences gravitate towards personalised ads resonating with their unique preferences, brands harnessing this trend can anticipate greater ROAS and conversion rates,” Arjit Schdeva, Co-Founder, VDO.AI, added.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Adtech
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 17:44 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS