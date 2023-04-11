Content creator Raj Shamani launches tech-platform House of X

Content creator Raj Shamani has announced the launch of House of X. The platform claims to help content creators to create brands in seven days. With this launch, Shamani becomes the first content creator in India to launch such a technology- based platform.

The company has onboarded many creators and aims to help them launch brands across diverse categories, including personal care, appliances, wellness, beauty, and more.

Commenting on the launch, Raj Shamani, founder and content creator, House of X, said, “It’s an exciting time to be innovating within the Creator Commerce Industry, especially with India emerging as the largest global creator-hub housing over 100Mn creators. Having said that, most content creators including myself come with an expiration date, and this is where House of X enters as a platform.”

He added. “The future lies in building sustainable personal brands as we help leverage the fast-emerging era of creator-based loyalty to extend creators’ shelf-life beyond the Gram. It is therefore paramount for contemporary brands to adapt their business models to align with the values and consumption patterns of new-age audiences. They have experienced it first hand how creators offer an authentic understanding towards their needs.”

House of X has affirmed itself to be the enabler for online business, from finding the right product idea for the right creator to handling operational processes like sourcing, warehousing, shipping, customer service, and helping creators scale to millions.

Neeraj Kumawat, co-founder and CTO, House of X commented, “Due to the absence of a full-stack tech platform, creators have been unable to realize their potential to build D2C brands that resonate with their audience. With House of X, we aim to enable India’s top creators to build and scale digital-first creator-led consumer brands by bridging this gap With House of X, we aim to enable India’s top creators to build and scale digital-first creator-led consumer brands by bridging this gap”.

Also Read MakeMyTrip launches new campaign with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for its Book With Zero Payment feature

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook