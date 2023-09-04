Conran Design Group partners with PEP Technologies to create Kriti Sanon’s first beauty label, Hyphen

Conran Design Group Mumbai worked collaboratively with PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine, and celebrity, co-founder, and chief customer officer, Kriti Sanon to launch everyday skincare label, Hyphen.

Driven by PEP Technologies’ and Sanon’s collective vision to transform skincare, Conran Design Group Mumbai brought to life Hyphen’s vision of creating a differentiated logo that helped it create a distinctive visual identity.

The world of skincare is daunting with jargons and polarised with either nature-led products that aren’t as effective or potent science-led brands that are intimidating. The vision behind the launch of Hyphen is to bridge this gap – and create a brand that unlocks simple yet effective solutions to achieve skincare goals using the power of nature and potency of science. Hyphen’s mission is to provide performance-driven solutions that encapsulate the best of both worlds. With a mission to provide budget-friendly beauty solutions, Hyphen’s products range from Rs 449 to Rs 649.

Speaking about the launch, Vaishali Gupta, co-founder and chief growth officer, Hyphen said, “Conran Design Group Mumbai shines with unique expertise and creative thinking. They blend design and strategy flawlessly, giving Hyphen’s brand logo a distinct edge.”

“At Conran Design Group, we’re constantly looking for challenges and opportunities to demonstrate our capability in designing simple and effective brand-led solutions to complex business problems, that make a meaningful difference to clients and their businesses. We leverage our proven global methodologies to craft insight-led, differentiated design solutions, and Hyphen is a perfect example of how we delivered a clutter-breaking and ownable brand grammar in the beauty industry,” Geet Nazir, managing partner, Conran Design Group Mumbai added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook