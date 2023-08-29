Combonation unveils Rakshabandhan campaign Tyohaar Ki Tayyari

Combonation has launched its latest campaign, ‘Tyohaar Ki Tayyari,’ for Rakshabandhan celebrations. The campaign further reveals that customers can take advantage of up to 90% off Rakhi discounts and up to 80% off deals on a variety of brands. Additionally, the company is giving away freebies up to 100% of the customer’s bill.

The campaign captures what Rakshabandhan is all about: joy, love, and community. It aims to make the holiday shopping experience more enjoyable for its customers, ensuring that they can celebrate this occasion without any financial restrictions.

Talking about the campaign, Pooja Sodhi, co-founder and CEO, Combonation said, “Rakshabandhan is a beloved festival that honours the unbreakable bond between siblings. With our “Tyohaar Ki Tayyari” campaign, we want to enhance this celebration by giving our customers freebies that are equal to the amount of their bill in addition to amazing discounts on Rakhis and top brands.”

The campaign is an illustration of its commitment to providing customers with value. ‘Tyohaar Ki Tayyari’ campaign is currently underway and will run until Rakshabandhan.

