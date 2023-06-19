Colors Bangla Cinema unveils new brand identity

Colors Bangla Cinema, a channel dedicated to Bengali cinema, has today unveiled its new brand identity, centered around the promise of “Saat Ronge Bandha” (Unified by Seven Colors). As per the company, this rebranding represents a milestone in the channel’s journey and reinforces its commitment to delivering diverse and captivating content to its viewers.

The new brand identity of Colors Bangla Cinema has been designed to capture the unified essence of Bengali cinema, while reflecting the multi-hues of Bengal and the various genres. The design approach involves incorporating iconic cultural signatures of Bengal and colours associated with different emotions to arrive at the colour palette. Each colour represents a specific genre, enabling viewers to connect with the emotions evoked by the films. Pink symbolizes romance, blue signifies drama, orange represents action, yellow reflects comedy, green embodies thriller/horror, and violet portrays fantasy. On the other, the colour red stands for bonding which is also the landing colour for the channel where all other colours come together.

Commenting on the rebranding, Sagnik Ghosh, business head of Colors Bangla and Colors Bangla Cinema said, “With ‘Saat Ronge Bandha,’ we aim to create an emotional resonance with our viewers by bringing together the diverse range of human emotions depicted in Bengali cinema. Our new brand identity truly captures the essence of Bengal, its vibrancy, and the plethora of emotions evoked by different movie genres. Through our wide variety of movies, we are determined to establish Colors Bangla Cinema as ‘The Destination’ for Bengali movies, offering our audience an unparalleled entertainment experience.”

Additionally, Colors Bangla Cinema has also started a movie festival- ‘Cine Mahotsav’ for its viewers in association with Budleaf as the presenting sponsor and special partner Dear Government Lotteries. The fourteen-day movie festival with fourteen titles, starting from 17th to 30th June, including ‘Poran Jaye Jolia Re’, ‘Sasur Bari Zindabad’, ‘Premer Kahini’, ‘Le Halua Le’, among others.

