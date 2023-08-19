College Vidya launches campaign #DabbeseBahar

College Vidya has announced its new campaign #DabbeseBahar envisioned to allow students to break free from limitations. Understanding the change of landscape in the online education space, the platform is revolutionising the process by allowing students to break free from being dependent on advice and choose the right online education partner.

According to the company, the initiative is designed to inspire students to explore the platform for a personalised, flexible, and comprehensive online education experience beyond traditional methods’ constraints.

Talking about the campaign, Rohit Gupta, co-founder and COO, College Vidya, said, “#DabbeSeBahar campaign is designed to help our students discover online courses of their choice. ‘Dabba’ in the campaign signifies the limitations that the majority of students have in their career due to the biassed information they receive from their friends and family’s past experiences. We believe this initiative will be of immense help to the student community, especially those between the age group of 18 to 25 years looking for quality education with the value of money.”

The company claims that there are limitations attached to traditional online education methods and the campaign aligns with the company’s vision of providing choices to students looking for online education and empowering them to achieve their educational goals with personalised and flexible learning experiences.

