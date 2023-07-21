Collective Artists Networks BigBang.Social unveils India’s first creator super-app

Collective Artists Networks BigBang.Social announces the launch of its creator super-app. Recognizing the potential of the creator ecosystem, BigBang.Social offers creators a comprehensive platform that enables commerce, brand collaboration, upskilling and a peer-to-peer network for building a community.

“With a tech-first approach to the creator economy, our aim is to streamline India’s largely unorganized creator ecosystem, enabling monetization and revenue growth for creator businesses. As more individuals embrace entrepreneurship and leverage their creativity, there is an opportunity for creators to not only generate income but also influence industries, drive cultural shifts, and shape consumer preferences,” Vijay Subramaniam, founder and group CEO, Collective Artists Network, said.

The platform fosters a community where creators can connect, collaborate, and learn from one another, creating a supportive ecosystem that fuels creativity and growth.

“At BigBang.Social, our vision is to redefine the landscape of the creator economy, providing creators with unprecedented opportunities to grow, monetise their assets, and increase revenue streams,” Anurag Iyer, CEO, BigBang.Social, said.

In addition to its focus on collaboration and community building, the BigBang.Social App empowers creators with an array of tools and resources. From learning modules and online training to masterclasses led by industry leaders, the app provides creators with the knowledge and skills to excel in their respective fields. Moreover, creators can leverage the app’s advanced features, such as cashback rewards and reward points, to further monetise their endeavours and maximise their earnings.

The creator economy’s total addressable market is estimated to double over the next five years, increasing rapidly from $250 billion to $480 billion by 2027, as per Goldman Sachs research. Globally, there are over 200 million creators and India is set to have the largest base of social media content creators with the figure crossing 100 million this year, according to a report by influencer marketing firm Zefmo. The report predicts that the organised influencer marketing sector is expected to reach Rs 3000 crore by 2024 and the revenue share of micro-influencers is set to rise from 9% to 14% by 2024.

