Collective Artists Network and DialESG partner to offer ESG Solutions

Collective Artists Network, a creator marketplace, has today announced a strategic partnership with DialESG, an ESG domain expert, to offer 360-degree comprehensive solutions to brands, companies and rights holders to drive and implement their ESG initiatives and communicate them to internal and external stakeholders.

As per the company, the partnership aims to help Indian companies, across all sectors, to align their business strategies with ESG objectives. It also aims to communicate their sustainability efforts to stakeholders, including investors, customers, employees, and communities.

Also Read ALKEM launches campaign #RelieverFreeIndia

Additionally, the new solution will provide comprehensive services, including ESG strategy development, sustainability reporting, stakeholder engagement, and ESG communication, the company stated. It will also leverage the expertise of DialESG in the ESG domain and Collective Artists Network’s extensive network and experience in the industry.

Vijay Subramaniam, founder and Group CEO at Collective Artists Network, said, “With the rise of sustainable investing and the increasing importance of ESG considerations, we recognized the need for a comprehensive and accessible toolset to help brands and companies navigate this complex landscape. We believe that sustainability is no longer a choice but a necessity, and our solution will help companies to integrate ESG principles into their business strategies and operations.”

“We are thrilled to offer this new ESG-based service to our existing and new clients. Our new tools and resources enable brands to inform all their internal and external stakeholders about their effort toward making the world a better place to live in and the investment decisions they are making to support their values. We are confident that this comprehensive solution will empower brands to communicate their sustainability initiatives effectively, build trust with stakeholders, and drive positive societal change and thus contribute positively to the Indian economy and the larger United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.” Nitin Lakhotia, chief growth officer at Collective Artists Network.

Also Read Snap hires Meta’s former employees to expand ad business

Together, CAN and dialESG will profoundly impact the confidence of all served entities to choose Sustainability as an additional pillar to their success stories. Digital platforms, the deployment of machine learning and artificial intelligence and Analytics for ESG will be enabled through the service. We are very excited to make this positive contribution to the emerging ‘NEW INDIA’, Shailesh Haribhakti and Suyash Agarwal, Co-founders of dial ESG, added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook