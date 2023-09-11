scorecardresearch
Club Mahindra launches new brand film #HappyHolidaysHappyFamilies

The new brand film showcases holiday experiences from a child’s lens.

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign was launched during the Asia Cup Series in September.

Club Mahindra, the flagship brand of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited has launched a new brand film, showcasing holiday experiences from a child’s lens. In line with the brand’s commitment to deliver magical family holiday experiences, the new campaign, titled #HappyHolidaysHappyFamilies, places a special emphasis on providing children with enriching and enjoyable adventures alongside their families, all while discovering the beauty of India.

The film opens with two school friends, where one fondly recalls her vacation and adventures, while the other imagines and lives through it. With children as the protagonists, the film encapsulates the significance of travel in a child’s life and their innate curiosity to explore new experiences.

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Pratik Mazumder, chief marketing officer, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited, said, “Our new campaign, #HappyHolidaysHappyFamilies, not only celebrates the incredible moments families can enjoy at our resorts but also recognises the power of children as storytellers. At Club Mahindra, we prioritise creating magical experiences for children and reimagining their holiday adventures. We firmly believe that when children are content, families find happiness, and this campaign exemplifies that sentiment.”

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 18:45 IST

Nifty 50

