CleverTap names Pravin Laghaate as vice president, Europe, and UK

CleverTap on Tuesday named Pravin Laghaate as vice president for its Europe and United Kingdom regions. Pravin, who joined CleverTap in 2020 and has been in senior leadership sales roles centrally, will now oversee sales, go-to-market strategy, and execution across Europe and the UK.

CleverTap is an all-in-one customer engagement platform that helps brands personalize and optimize all consumer touch points to improve user engagement, retention, and lifetime value.

“The UK and Europe’s SaaS market is set to cross $100 billion within the next decade. His presence within the region will be instrumental in driving customer retention and engagement for our European and UK based customers, enabling them to reach newer heights,” said Sidharth Malik, chief executive officer, CleverTap.

Pravin has built and led sales teams in the past and worked with brands such as Vodafone, Kingfisher Airlines, Gulf Air, and Emirates.

