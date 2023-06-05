CleverTap, customer engagement platform, today announced the launch of its Retention Accelerator program for startups globally. As per the company, it is designed to provide early-stage start-ups free access to CleverTap’s full stack retention platform, with benefits worth US $100,000. The program also provides a 1:1 tailored mentoring sessions with CleverTap experts, and networking opportunities with investors and industry leaders.

According to the company, the accelerator will support ten start-ups yearly, with each cohort comprising five companies. The initiative is designed to help digital-native startups personalize and optimize all customer touchpoints and improve user engagement and conversion rates on their platforms. Additionally, the 1:1 mentoring sessions are designed to help entrepreneurs and growth teams refine their retention strategies and align with their business goals.

Speaking about the accelerator program, Abhinay Jain, director, product-led growth, CleverTap said, “We are thrilled to launch the CleverTap Retention Accelerator program. Through this initiative, we are committed to supporting small businesses and early-stage startups. The program offers the start-ups our expertise in crafting effective retention strategies. We recognize the importance of empowering startups to build a robust customer engagement and retention roadmap to drive sustainable business growth, and this accelerator is a step towards helping these start-ups scale.”

The CleverTap Retention Accelerator follows a structured timeline. Between May-June 2023, a call for applications will be made, inviting aspiring participants to join the program. In July 2023, the first cohort of participants will be announced. From July to December 2023, the selected cohort will work closely with CleverTap, benefiting from invaluable mentoring sessions. This collaborative environment will allow participants to enhance their skills and knowledge of the CleverTap platform.

The company launched its CleverTap for Startups (C4S) initiative in November 2022.

