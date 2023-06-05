scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

CleverTap launches Retention Accelerator program for start-ups globally

As per the company, the program is designed to provide early-stage startups free access to CleverTap’s full-stack retention platform

Written by BrandWagon Online
CleverTap also launched its CleverTap for Startups (C4S) initiative in November 2022.
CleverTap also launched its CleverTap for Startups (C4S) initiative in November 2022

CleverTap, customer engagement platform, today announced the launch of its Retention Accelerator program for startups globally. As per the company, it is designed to provide early-stage start-ups free access to CleverTap’s full stack retention platform, with benefits worth US $100,000. The program also provides a 1:1 tailored mentoring sessions with CleverTap experts, and networking opportunities with investors and industry leaders.

According to the company, the accelerator will support ten start-ups yearly, with each cohort comprising five companies. The initiative is designed to help digital-native startups personalize and optimize all customer touchpoints and improve user engagement and conversion rates on their platforms. Additionally, the 1:1 mentoring sessions are designed to help entrepreneurs and growth teams refine their retention strategies and align with their business goals.

Speaking about the accelerator program, Abhinay Jain, director, product-led growth, CleverTap said, “We are thrilled to launch the CleverTap Retention Accelerator program. Through this initiative, we are committed to supporting small businesses and early-stage startups. The program offers the start-ups our expertise in crafting effective retention strategies. We recognize the importance of empowering startups to build a robust customer engagement and retention roadmap to drive sustainable business growth, and this accelerator is a step towards helping these start-ups scale.”

Also Read
Also Read

The CleverTap Retention Accelerator follows a structured timeline. Between May-June 2023, a call for applications will be made, inviting aspiring participants to join the program. In July 2023, the first cohort of participants will be announced. From July to December 2023, the selected cohort will work closely with CleverTap, benefiting from invaluable mentoring sessions. This collaborative environment will allow participants to enhance their skills and knowledge of the CleverTap platform.

The company launched its CleverTap for Startups (C4S) initiative in November 2022.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Martech

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-06-2023 at 11:32 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market