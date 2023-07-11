CleverTap appoints Sidharth Pisharoti as chief revenue officer

CleverTap, a customer engagement platform, has today announced the appointment of Sidharth Pisharoti as the new chief revenue officer. As per the company, Pisharoti will be responsible for driving CleverTap’s growth across India, META, and Asia Pacific regions, as well as designing and executing the company’s go-to-market strategy.

In his career spanning two decades, Pisharoti has worked in sales teams across Asia Pacific, Europe, and LATAM regions. Prior to joining CleverTap, he was the regional VP- India and South East Asia at Akamai Technologies.

Speaking on the appointment, Sidharth Malik, CEO, CleverTap said, “I am happy to announce the appointment of Sidharth as our new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for the India, META, and APAC regions. His addition will help accelerate our growth and strengthen our presence in these crucial markets. Thanks to the varied demands of a diverse customer base, these regions drive our MarTech innovation even further. Sidharth’s expertise in driving sales and revenue will help us achieve unprecedented levels of growth while delivering localized solutions that meet the distinct needs of the market.”

“I am ecstatic about joining CleverTap. It’s an incredible opportunity to be part of a company scaling at such an exponential pace within the customer engagement domain. CleverTap’s commitment to maximizing a brand’s customer lifetime value aligns perfectly with my personal drive to deliver unparalleled growth and innovation for clients. I am confident that together, we will empower businesses to forge stronger connections with their customers, drive growth and foster long-term success,” Sidharth Pisharoti, CRO, CleverTap added.

