Clensta on-boards Ashish Mishra as co-founder and chief business officer

Personal care brand Clensta has announced appointed Ashish Mishra as its co-founder and chief business officer (CBO), who along with founder Puneet Gupta, is set to scale the brand.

Ashish in his new role brings a wealth of experience from a career spanning almost two decades. Ashish headed the general trade, modern trade, HORECA, institutional, international and alternate and salons business at Mamaearth (Honasa Consumer Limited). Under his leadership, the company clocked around 2500% growth, with Ashish driving revenue of more than Rs 500 crore a year which he grew from close to two crore a month, within three years and led a team of more than 1,500 people. Ashish has also been associated with institutions such as Reliance, Tata Group, VLCC, and Russian Medicom through his career, where he has consistently demonstrated his dynamic and result-oriented approach.

At Clensta, he will head the retail and online sales channels, along with playing a role in driving the growth of the international, institutional, and alternate channels thereby enhancing the brand’s reach and presence across markets. Ashish’s experience in the industry will be instrumental in driving strategic decisions at the company and will also contribute towards the company’s growth capital raising initiatives.

“Ashish’s experience and proven track record of scaling D2C businesses make him an invaluable addition to our team. More than anything, he shares Clensta’s vision to disrupt the personal care landscape in India and across the world through our range of effective, unique and affordable products. Clensta has so far worked on owning the product value chain and with Ashish on board, we are looking at a hockey stick growth by owning the distribution value chain” Puneet Gupta, founder, Clensta, said.

Clensta recently joined hands with the actress Parineeti Chopra as an investor, partner and brand ambassador. Since its inception, Clensta has secured funding from investors like the Royal Family of UAE, EXIM bank and various other angel platforms, which is being utilised to expand the inventory and customer base.

