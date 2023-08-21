Clensta appoints Navin Prajapati as VP – retail sales and new initiatives

Clensta has appointed Navin Prajapati as vice president – retail sales and new initiatives. In his new role, Navin will develop fresh avenues for expanding the company’s reach globally and establishing a business presence for Clensta in international markets. Navin will also drive the generation of additional revenue streams in sectors such as general trade, modern trade, institutional sales, and the HORECA business

Navin brings seven years of experience to Clensta, leveraging his understanding of market dynamics and consumer preferences to optimise the brand’s presence in traditional retail channels and establish strong partnerships with key players in the industry.

“Clensta prioritises sustainability, the use of natural ingredients and innovative technology solutions to show consumers a better way of living. I look forward to expanding our inventory and retail sales and establishing Clensta’s presence across the world through innovative customer outreach initiatives,” Navin Prajapati, vice president, Clensta, said.

Navin was a former entrepreneur having founded Sabka Mandi and was a chartered accountant. He was the part of founder’s office in companies like mCaffeine and has also been associated with Colgate-Palmolive as a business leader associate and Unilever.

“Navin’s experience and knowledge on market dynamics will help propel Clensta onto its next wave of growth and expansion, shifting from product value chain to distribution value chain. This strategic shift under Navin’s leadership will help us reach a larger consumer base, while allowing us to stay true to our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” Puneet Gupta, founder, Clensta, said.

Clensta recently collaborated with actress Parineeti Chopra as an investor, partner and brand ambassador. Clensta has secured funding from investors like IAN and IAN Fund, IPV, VCats and Hem Securities.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook