Cleartrip appoints Ganesh Ramaswamy as chief product and technology officer

Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, has announced the onboarding of Ganesh Ramaswamy as the chief product and technology officer. As per the company, Ramaswamy will spearhead the company’s product vision, strategy, and technology platform to accelerate innovation in his new role.

Ramaswamy joins Cleartrip from Flipkart, where he spent four years in the supply chain fulfillment and services group. In the past, he was part of Yahoo, leading teams in advertisement systems and data systems. Following that, he joined GwynnieBee/Caastle, a clothing-as-a-service startup, where he led teams in data platforms and user retention. He also served as the head of product and engineering at Qikwell, a healthcare startup that was later acquired by Practo.

Speaking on the appointment, Ayyappan R. CEO, of Cleartrip, said, “As we continue to scale our operations, we are pleased to welcome Ganesh Ramaswamy, a valued industry veteran, to our tribe. He shares Cleartrip’s commitment and obsession for enhanced customer experience and digital innovation. We are confident that his expertise in tech-led business development will add immense value to Cleartrip’s growth journey, enabling us to stay ahead of the curve.”

Ganesh Ramaswamy, CPTO, Cleartrip added, “Over the years, Cleatrip has continued to disrupt the OTA space with its unmatched customer experiences, new-age product offerings, and innovation-led solutions. As more travelers lean towards seeking personalized and unique experiences, Cleartrip is uniquely poised to use its deep tech, industry expertise and customer-first approach to disrupt this space. I am excited to be part of this remarkable journey and I look forward to furthering Cleartrip’s vision, working collectively with the team to deliver superior products and great customer value”.

