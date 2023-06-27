Cleartax launches ITR filing campaign featuring Gulshan Grover

Cleartax has launched a campaign featuring actor Gulshan Grover. The campaign captures the fear and anxiety that many people face while filing their personal taxes, and how Cleartax can help them overcome it with its solutions.

“We understand the emotions at play and have brought in many features to quell the fear of tax filing. With multiple income streams opening up for users such as crypto, e-gaming, F&O, domestic and foreign capital gains, complex business returns – the perceived complications with filing taxes have multiplied. Through this campaign, we want to show taxpayers that Cleartax is here to take care of all their tax-related worries and make their lives easier,” Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, Clear, said.

The campaign film shows Gulshan Grover as the Badman who personifies the fear of ITR filing that people feel when tax season approaches. However, he is left baffled when he finds a young user who seems to be at ease since he has already filed his taxes using Cleartax. The integrated campaign will span digital, audio and social with digital partnerships.

ClearTax’s ITR filing product has data pre-fill, auto fetch of transactions and auto computation for capital gains including loss set off and carry forward, cryptocurrency-related reporting and tax filing. It can take care of every possible filing scenario. ClearTax’s engine automatically suggests to the user which tax regime is beneficial for them. Cleartax has simplified complex tax terminology and uncovers tax tips for users to optimize their taxes. Users can complete their entire income tax filing process on ClearTax including filing, verification, return status check, refund status check etc.

