Classic Stripes assigns creative duties to narrative

narrative will manage the entire spectrum of brand development and creative services for Classic Stripes

Written by BrandWagon Online
According to Rohit, Classic Stripes is going through an interesting journey
narrative has won the creative mandate for Classic Stripes, offering surface augmentation solutions to automotive, consumer durables and appliances industries across the globe for over 30 years.

“As a part of our strategic expansion initiative, driven by our commitment to enhancing our brand and communication efforts, we have carefully selected narrative as our creative services partner. The collaboration marks a pivotal step forward, as we firmly believe that the expertise and insights brought by them, led by Rohit, will significantly amplify the realization of our vision and the successful execution of our future endeavors,” Salil Musale, executive director, Astarc Group, said.

“Classic Stripes is going through a very interesting journey and we are thrilled to partner with them in this journey. With their esteemed global reputation, we’re eager to replicate our track record of successful collaborations with brands poised for transformative growth,” Rohit Varma, founder, narrative, said.

First published on: 04-09-2023 at 14:45 IST

