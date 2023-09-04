Classic Stripes assigns creative duties to narrative

narrative has won the creative mandate for Classic Stripes, offering surface augmentation solutions to automotive, consumer durables and appliances industries across the globe for over 30 years.

“As a part of our strategic expansion initiative, driven by our commitment to enhancing our brand and communication efforts, we have carefully selected narrative as our creative services partner. The collaboration marks a pivotal step forward, as we firmly believe that the expertise and insights brought by them, led by Rohit, will significantly amplify the realization of our vision and the successful execution of our future endeavors,” Salil Musale, executive director, Astarc Group, said.

narrative will manage the entire spectrum of brand development and creative services for Classic Stripes.

“Classic Stripes is going through a very interesting journey and we are thrilled to partner with them in this journey. With their esteemed global reputation, we’re eager to replicate our track record of successful collaborations with brands poised for transformative growth,” Rohit Varma, founder, narrative, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook