CitiusTech appoints Steve Van Kuiken to its board of directors

CitiusTech Healthcare Technology, a provider of healthcare technology services and solutions has announced the appointment of Steve Van Kuiken to the company’s board of directors effective July 27th, 2023.

Commenting on the appointment, William Winkenwerder Jr., chairman, CitiusTech, said, “Steve’s vast experience in healthcare technology and strong track record of success in the healthcare industry will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate. He is a highly respected leader, and we are confident that we will solve the industry’s greatest challenges together. We are happy to have Steve join the board of directors.”

Kuiken is a senior partner emeritus, McKinsey & Company and brings significant experience in healthcare technology and digital transformation to CitiusTech. A seasoned leader, he founded McKinsey Technology, the company’s digital and technology transformation practice, in 2017 and was the global leader for the practice until his retirement. Before that, he led the digital practice for McKinsey, North America and also founded and led McKinsey’s Healthcare IT practice between 2003 and 2013.

Throughout his career at McKinsey, Kuiken has served healthcare companies on strategy and performance improvement agendas and has spearheaded numerous large-scale digital and technology transformations across sectors. Prior to McKinsey, Kuiken was a divisional CIO at Baxter Healthcare.

“I’m honored to be a part of the CitiusTech team. At a time when digital and analytic technologies are enabling fundamental change in healthcare, it is exciting to join a leader in this transformation. CitiusTech’s commitment to digital and analytics innovation and its strong healthcare domain expertise makes it an ideal partner to drive positive and meaningful impact in the industry, “ Steve Van Kuiken added.

