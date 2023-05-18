Cipla launches ‘Tuffies’ to promote better respiratory care in children

Cipla has today launched its general patient and public awareness initiative – ‘Tuffies’ directing targeted awareness on improving respiratory care amongst children, especially those living with asthma. Overcoming myths and stigma associated with chronic respiratory diseases like asthma and its treatment, the Tuffies campaign is targeted at engaging children between the ages five through 10 year of age and their caregivers. Also, the campaign was launched by Sonali Bendre by unveiling the Tuffies Comic Book and introducing the Tuffies Team, a group of relatable, young, adventurous characters.

The Tuffies Comic Book features – Vicky, an aspiring detective who lives with asthma but does not let it hold him back, along with his sister Mini, best friend Gullu and Vicky’s trusted companion Mr. Puffy. These characters will remain central to the Tuffies campaign, the company stated. The comic book will showcase the Tuffies team as they tackle challenging situations and solve mysteries in their hometown with Mr. Puffy providing guidance and motivation through his mantra ‘Breathe in and count to ten, breathe out and let go of doubt’. Through their adventures, the campaign aims to spread the message that asthma should not limit a child’s potential, as long as they take the right treatment and adhere to it. While the campaign launches with the comic book, an animated video series is to follow, the company added.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Vikas Gupta, India Rx Head, Cipla Ltd. said, “Patients are at the heart of everything we do at Cipla, and this ethos is reflected in the efforts we have made to transform the lives of those living with asthma. Through our public awareness campaigns, we have made significant strides in raising awareness about the condition and trying to set the record straight on one of its recommended treatments i.e. inhalation therapy. Broadening our focus and for the effective management of this condition in the country, we’re excited to launch the ‘Tuffies’ campaign. With this campaign we aim to inspire children to overcome limitations and help create more open channels of communication for caregivers to make informed decisions in consultation with their child’s physician. This further deepens our efforts to bring about a positive change in people’s perception towards asthma and its treatment”.

Also Read Campus Activewear collaborates with Umran Malik to launch its Nitrofly range

Prasad Ajgaonkar, CEO of animation studio, iRealities who along with his team conceptualised the Tuffies campaign characters and storyline said, “We’re happy to have been able to contribute to Cipla’s efforts to promote better respiratory care in the country. Our expertise in children’s animation and engaging storytelling has allowed us to spread a message of positivity and hope to children living with asthma, through this campaign. Tuffies is a great example of how creative storytelling can be used to effectively reach out and connect to an audience.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook