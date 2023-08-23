Chennaiyin FC onboards SSVM Institutions as associate sponsor

Chennaiyin FC onboarded Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer (SSVM) Institutions as the club’s associate sponsor for the 2023/24 season. The partnership allows the two-time champions to take the game beyond Chennai and into other parts of Tamil Nadu, such as Coimbatore and Mettupalayam.

“SSVM Institutions are one of the finest education institutions in the country and we at Chennaiyin FC are proud to have them as a part of the family again. The association has grown stronger with each passing year and we are confident of a strong showing in the upcoming season, along with our partners SSVM,” Vita Dani, co-owner, Chennaiyin FC, said.

The partnership facilitates Chennaiyin FC to create experiences for students of SSVM institutions by providing them with the opportunity to be a part of a pre-match ceremony and walk out with CFC first-team players onto the field for two home matches in Chennai across the 2023-24 season.

SSVM having been a long-term partner with CFC from past seasons, is invested in increasing the participation of children in the sport of football as part of their holistic education plans by partnering with Tamil Nadu’s football club.

