Chennai Super Kings onboards MS Dhoni backed drone tech startup Garuda Aerospace as official partner

Garuda Aerospace, Indian drone startup has announced partnership with Chennai Super Kings, recently. As part of the agreement, Garuda Aerospace will be the official drone partner for the 2023 season, marking the first-ever drone partnership for a team, the company claims.

Garuda Aerospace is dual DGCA approved drone startup that manufactures Make in India drones and trains young professionals in the field of drone technology. The startup recently raised $22 million. It is believed that former Indian cricket team captain and brand ambassador Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also a shareholder in the company.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said “We are excited to partner with Chennai Super Kings. This partnership represents a perfect synergy of two organizations that share a common vision of leveraging technology and innovation to achieve success. Although our company colors are blue, we will bleed yellow this season.”

“We are delighted to have Garuda Aerospace as our official drone partner. As a team that considers innovation an important part of our success and growth, we are thrilled to partner with a company like Garuda Aerospace that shares our values and commitment to excellence. Their focus on innovation and youth training align perfectly with our values at Chennai Super Kings.” said, Kasi Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.

