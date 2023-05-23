Cheil India appoints Amit Nandwani as national creative director

Cheil India has announced the appointment of Amit Nandwani as national creative director. In his current role, Nandwani will lead the creative output on the new businesses of the agency.

He will report to Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India and will closely work with Neeraj Bassi, chief growth officer, Cheil India.

“Amit is a creative powerhouse – a strategic thinker, an ideas guy, a great writer (of course) and also a very good film director! We’re really, really glad to have him here at Cheil and am sure that very soon, our clients will feel the same way we do,” said Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India.

With a career spanning over two decades in advertising, Nandwani has worked with leading agencies like Leo Burnett, Ogilvy, McCann Worldgroup, DDB Mudra and Brand David. His last stint was at Leo Burnett Delhi where he spent over nine years. His portfolio of work includes popular campaigns on brands including Limca, Maaza, RimZim, Iodex, Amazon, Ola, Star Sports, Videocon, Fortis, SBI Card and Car Dekho, to name a few.

“Having already acquired a repertoire of marquee clients such as MG Motors, JK Tyres, Asics and UNICEF, Cheil has big plans to further grow its business. And it’s an honour to lead the creative charge on this incredible journey. With Neeraj, Vikash and Sanjeev, I look forward to shaping the creative culture of the agency and take it to greater heights on the back of some ground-breaking work,” shared Amit Nandwani.

Additionally, Nandwani has had a perennial presence on the awards circuit, with over 40 metals and 60 nominations at award shows including Cannes, One Show, Clio, LIA, Adfest, Spikes Asia, Goafest and Fast Company World-Changing Ideas Awards to his name.

