ChatGPT-powered feature to guide shoppers on Myntra

The tool saves users from carrying out multiple searches for products they are looking for

Written by Sameer Ranjan Bakshi
The new product discovery feature is powered by OpenAI's large language model ChatGPT 3.5
Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra has deployed a ChatGPT-powered feature in its shopping app, which guides users in simple conversational language about their shopping requirements. The tool saves users from carrying out multiple searches for products they are looking for.

For instance, if users have to shop for a wedding function, all they need to do is give a prompt to Myntra’s MyFashionGPT on their requirement and the tool will provide them outfit choices. Similarly, bikers can shop for their requirements for a long road trip or a trip to Leh-Ladakh.

Raghu Krishnananda, chief product and technology officer, Myntra, said, “In our journey to democratise fashion using technology, this latest innovation will empower our customers to express their fashion needs to Myntra in an intuitive manner and allow them to choose looks from over two million styles. We believe this feature will redefine how customers will explore and embrace fashion, making every wardrobe choice a statement of individuality.”

Sunil Padmanabh, former research director at Gartner and digital strategist, said, “With Generative AI, e-commerce can be re-imagined to make it very close to offline shopping. If executed well, this will be a game changer for Myntra towards its customer engagement goals.”

Developed in-house by the Myntra team, the new product discovery feature is powered by OpenAI’s large language model ChatGPT 3.5. The user search is sent to the ChatGPT model to fetch the looks for the user, creating appropriate prompts. The ChatGPT response is then processed by Myntra’s search ecosystem to show a curated list of products across multiple categories to users.

While Myntra is the first one to launch a search feature powered by ChatGPT, other e-commerce players like Flipkart, Amazon and Meesho are also exploring to leverage generative AI.

First published on: 25-05-2023 at 10:05 IST

