By Rajiv Bathla

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During the festive season every year, most marketing briefs focus overwhelmingly – and justified so – on capturing the attention of Gen Z. They are magnetic, drive cultural trends, and the fastest-evolving consumer base. They offer large sales volumes to brands looking to capture the market rapidly. But in this algorithmic race, a critical and high-margin segment sometimes gets sidelined: the 55+ consumer.

To build a genuinely resilient business model, modern marketing needs to give more attention to that demographic. Brands must cultivate Gen Z for cultural relevance and scale. But they must simultaneously engage the 55+ demographic for their immense purchasing power and desire for a premium lifestyle.

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The traditional playbook treats people above 55 years of age as the “retiring senior”. We think that we might better describe them as entering the “second inning”. With major liabilities largely settled, they are pivoting towards roles like venture partners, strategic consultants, and independent directors. Consequently, their consumption patterns have fundamentally shifted from wealth accumulation to premium consumption, and experiential spending. They have the capital, and more importantly, the intent to spend it.

We can vouch for this because we sit at a unique vantage point of this behavioral shift. We observe Gen Z founders and 55-plus corporate veterans operating within the very same offices. They do not want to be isolated from each other, and thrive on intergenerational proximity. The only major difference is that the older cohort demands a higher baseline of quality, ergonomic comfort, and seamless technological integration.

This extends directly into the broader experience economy, particularly Food & Beverage (F&B). We see this play out firsthand. While younger consumers might crowd a venue for a relatively fleeting, viral aesthetic, the 55-plus segment acts as the stabilizing force for premium, ingredient-led dining. This makes the integration of high-quality F&B into modern workspaces and commercial hubs a strategic necessity rather than just an amenity.

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Beyond dining, we see this demographic directly driving demand across the broader luxury ecosystem, specifically in private members’ clubs, high-level networking spaces, and global concierge services.

For this cohort, consumption is not only about acquiring goods. They are investing in services that eliminate everyday friction, whether it is expedited travel coordination, bespoke health and wellness management, or frictionless technology support. They lean towards buying back time, curation, and exclusive access that can elevate the structural quality of their lives. This transition from physical goods to high-touch experiences also represents a massive untapped market.

For brand architects, the takeaway is absolute. Build for Gen Z’s scale because that is where the volume is going to come from. But do not ignore the consumer on the third floor with no EMIs left and a taste for things done well. There is a silver premium sitting there for whoever reaches out to them directly.

The author is CEO & business head, The Circle.Work

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.