Chargeup launches #Sun2Swap campaign

Chargeup, a solution provider for corporate, public and home charging has announced the launch of its nationwide campaign, #Sun2Swap, alongside the introduction of solarised battery swapping station located in Jaipur.

The #Sun2Swap campaign aims to raise long-term awareness across the nation about the need to switch to renewable sources for powering EVs. As part of this campaign, Chargeup has released a video showcasing the launch of the solarised battery swapping station in Jaipur.

Speaking about the announcement, Varun Goenka, co-founder and CEO, Chargeup, said, “Our team at Chargeup is thrilled to be the first in India to solarise a battery swapping station. My background in the solar sector has always inspired me to drive the EV ecosystem toward a 100% renewable model. By incorporating solar power into our infrastructure, we’re making strides in reducing our dependence on non-renewable energy sources and lowering the cost of providing a charged battery. This pioneering project in Jaipur is just the starting point, and we have plans to replicate this model in cities across the nation.”

Additionally, the battery swapping station, owned and operated by Chargeup, is situated at Beniwal Kanta, Chungi Circle, Ramgarh Mod, Jaipur. Equipped with advanced solar technology, the station taps into the power of the sun to complement the charging grid and efficiently charge batteries without relying on traditional energy sources. With an impressive capacity of 140 kWh, the solarized battery swapping station covers 20% of the station’s total energy needs.

Chargeup’s solarised battery swapping stations also address grid stability issues in certain regions. As the company expands its geographical reach, it acknowledges the necessity of an uninterrupted power supply. The company believes that the implementation of solarisation ensures 100% uptime during power cuts, securing a steady and reliable electricity supply.

This initiative boosts the sustainability of EVs and enhances driver convenience, income, and accessibility to electric mobility solutions, the company stated.

