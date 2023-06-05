scorecardresearch
Chargeup launches #ChargeForChange campaign on World Environment Day

The campaign is an embodiment of its commitment to the welfare of drivers and promoting sustainable mobility across India

Written by BrandWagon Online
#ChargeForChange represents the brand’s approach to sustainable mobility
#ChargeForChange represents the brand's approach to sustainable mobility

Chargeup has announced the launch of #ChargeForChange, a year-long campaign directed towards the welfare of drivers and the environment at large.

As per the company, the campaign is an embodiment of its commitment to the welfare of drivers and promoting sustainable mobility across India. Through #ChargeForChange, Chargeup will underscore the importance of drivers in the transition to sustainable mobility.

Varun Goenka, CEO and co-founder of Chargeup, said, “#ChargeForChange campaign is an ode to the unsung heroes in our cities who are unknowingly contributing to a healthier planet. At Chargeup, we are deeply committed to environmental conservation, and we believe it’s time to take our efforts to the next level. We recognise the immense contribution of the drivers to the environment and society as a whole. We are dedicated to their well-being and will strive to empower them throughout this journey. By harnessing the power of electric vehicles and renewable energy sources, we drive change, raise awareness, and inspire drivers to be part of something bigger.”

Additionally, #ChargeForChange will encompass a series of initiatives throughout the year that prioritise drivers’ welfare and promote sustainable practices. These initiatives will include awareness campaigns, EV adoption drive, driver well-being initiatives and community engagement.

Moreover, #ChargeForChange represents the brand’s approach to sustainable mobility, focusing not only on the environmental benefits but also on the drivers’ welfare.

First published on: 05-06-2023 at 18:40 IST

Stock Market