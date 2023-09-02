Chandrayaan-3: A sparkle of creativity in the world of brandverse

By Arif Kazi

In the dynamic functionality of digital marketing, where creativity is the currency and innovation is the engine, significant milestones are known to spark inventive campaigns and inspire unparalleled narratives. The recent historic achievement of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has influenced the world of branding and marketing like no other in the recent past.

On the evening of August 23, 2023, celebrations surged through the nation, echoing the resounding success of India’s lunar expedition. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) thoughtfully devised a seamless lunar landing, marking the victorious return of the Vikram lander — a heroic figure that emerged from the emotional narrative of Chandrayaan-2’s erstwhile endeavours. This remarkable feat showcases ISRO’s determined spirit and highlights a narrative of resilience and progress that resonates deeply within the modern marketing nuances.

ISRO’s tireless efforts bore fruit in the form of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander, achieving a graceful touchdown on the unexplored southern pole of the Moon. The parallels between Chandrayaan-3’s journey and a brand’s journey are remarkably synchronous. Consider the thoughtful planning and precision required for a lunar landing. Brands, too, precisely navigate through the ever-evolving market terrain. Each step forward induces risk, uncertainty, and potentially unforeseen challenges. Yet, similar to ISRO’s scientists, brands continue in their pursuit of excellence, by joining innovative technologies and strategies to represent their aspirations

Chandrayaan 3’s journey to the moon ignited a sense of curiosity and enthusiasm among people not just in India, but around the world. This monumental occasion served as a canvas for brands to showcase their digital marketing prowess, allowing them to resonate with the collective sentiment of the nation and contribute to the celebration uniquely and engagingly.

On platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, brands seamlessly blended their messaging with the Chandrayaan 3 achievement, showcasing a keen understanding of audience engagement. Leveraging their creativity, wit, and relatability, these brands successfully captured the attention of netizens, generating an online buzz that echoed the nation’s excitement.

Some noteworthy instances include Swiggy, a prominent food delivery service, who humorously tweeted, “Chandrayaan 3 is out for delivery” on July 14. Meanwhile, Tinder, the popular dating app, cheekily chimed in with a tweet that read, “We hope it’s a match,” cleverly juxtaposing images of Chandrayaan-3 and the moon.

Not to be outdone, Zomato, another leading food delivery app, added a touch of tradition to the celebration by tweeting, “sending dahi cheeni (an auspicious element in Indian households) to Indian Space Research Organization for the launch of Chandrayaan 3.” Myntra, a fashion and lifestyle e-marketplace, injected humour by playfully asking, “has someone put kaala tika (kohl) on Chandrayaan 3 yet, or do I have to?”

The celebration extended to entertainment as well, with JioSaavn, a music streaming app, tweeting, “Aaj Har Maidan Fateh kar denge!” signifying unity and triumph. Even McDonald’s hopped on the bandwagon, creatively blending their messaging with the Chandrayaan 3 achievement by stating, “Excitement Level Update: Over the moon #Chandrayaan 3,” accompanied by an imaginative graphic featuring fries arranged in a pattern reminiscent of Chandrayaan-3.

These instances serve as prime examples of how brands leveraged their digital marketing prowess to align with the monumental launch and landing of Chandrayaan 3’s Vikram Lander on the moon’s untouched south pole. By merging their messaging with this historic event, these brands not only showcased their agility and relevance but also connected with the sentiments of the nation.

The successful lunar expedition serves as an apt metaphor for achievable planning and strategy formulation that underscore successful marketing campaigns. As ISRO’s scientists went through the complexities of interstellar navigation, so must digital marketers chart their course through the convoluted avenues of audience behaviours, market trends, and technological advancements. What marketers can learn from the mission is to possess virtues of foresight, adaptability, and calculated risk-taking.

As digital marketers, we find our sources of inspiration in ISRO’s journey — a journey that underscores the significance of persistence, innovation, and synergy. The interstellar success has left a permanent mark, fostering a space where brands, like celestial bodies, align to form constellations of creativity that illuminate the marketing cosmos.

The author is founder and managing director of Dust Value.

