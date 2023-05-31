Chalkboard Entertainment forays into non-fiction content space

Chalkboard Entertainment has announced their foray into the factual content space with the appointment of Shiv Sethuraman to lead this new venture.

Sethuraman has been the chief executive officer of multiple advertising agencies in the past both overseas and in India.

“Non-Fiction is at an inflection point both in terms of audience interest as well as the creator ecosystem. The staggering global success Indian non-fiction films have had over the last couple of years is just the start of what, we believe, will be a massive play in the years to come. At Chalkboard, our aim is to create an enabling and nurturing ecosystem for film-makers, writers, researchers and allied talent to create world class factual content. We are already collaborating with some of the best and brightest global talent in this space and will be announcing our maiden film very shortly,” said Sethuraman.

Vikesh Bhutani and Shujaat Saudagar, co-founders of Chalkboard Entertainment, said, “As streaming services have opened the doors to various forms of filmmaking, the appetite for non-fiction has hugely increased over the last few years. Weaving art and truth is something that we are looking to do here at Chalkboard, to bring forth stories of a wider spectrum to audiences”.

