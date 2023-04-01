Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs some breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web-series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Naveen Soni, president, Lexus India, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

During short breaks, like gaps in between meetings, I catch up on the world around me by visiting various news/entertainment/social media websites. Long breaks are normally towards the end of the day when I get a chance to do yoga and spend some me time to take my pet for a walk!

How do you spend your weekends?

Weekends are set aside for socializing with friends and family. Planned short trips or meetings are a priority. But, whenever possible, a good Sunday afternoon siesta recharges me for the week ahead.

What are your favourite gadgets?

My phone and iPad are my favourite gadgets. They keep me connected to the world around me and provide me with new ideas for attempting to deal with both hidden and visible challenges.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

If I could have chosen another career, I would have become a travel blogger. I’d look for places where people could travel with their pets and find peace and solace. I’d also like to open a pet shelter and care for dogs who communicate everything without saying anything.

Which is your favorite vacation spot?

Any location near the sea brings me great joy and allows me to reconnect with nature. I enjoy visiting Goa in India and Bali outside of India. A jungle trail is also my idea of a fun way to explore nature. I did one in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, and it was a terrific experience.

A TV show, movie, and an ad campaign that you highly recommend watching.

I enjoy thriller and action shows just as much as I do family dramas. I’ve enjoyed watching some of the new shows available on OTT platforms, such as Hostages, which I’m currently watching. Schitt’s Creek was also one of my favorite TV shows. I also look forward to watching ad campaigns that have a strong emotional connection and represent the changing face of India. When I think of such high EQ ads, Titan comes to mind.

